This Is The Best Bakery In South Carolina

Whether you're craving a sweet treat or want to pick up some freshly-made bread, it's hard to beat a good bakery. And thankfully, there are plenty of great bakeries serving up cakes, cookies, and any delectable delight you could hope for.

After searching through reviews and various awards, as well as sampling some of the treats, Mashed compiled a list of the best bakery in each state, from cupcake-centric shops to decades-old bakeries using family recipes. According to the site:

"Luckily, there are talented bakers all over the United States putting their skills to work. And the resulting baked goods in every form, from culturally inspired recipes and down-home cooking to crazy, colorful treats. And the wealth of sweet talent is spread across the country."

So which bakery in South Carolina was named the best in the state?

Sugar Bakeshop

Located in Charleston, Sugar Bakeshop has been serving all the "small batch from scratch" classics since opening its doors in 2007, according to its website. With cakes, cookies, brownies, cinnamon rolls, cupcake kits for kids and even dog treats, Sugar Bakeshop is waiting to become the bakery of your dreams.

Sugar Bakeshop is located at 59 1/2 Cannon Street in Charleston.