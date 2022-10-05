This Is The Best Bakery In South Carolina
By Sarah Tate
October 5, 2022
Whether you're craving a sweet treat or want to pick up some freshly-made bread, it's hard to beat a good bakery. And thankfully, there are plenty of great bakeries serving up cakes, cookies, and any delectable delight you could hope for.
After searching through reviews and various awards, as well as sampling some of the treats, Mashed compiled a list of the best bakery in each state, from cupcake-centric shops to decades-old bakeries using family recipes. According to the site:
"Luckily, there are talented bakers all over the United States putting their skills to work. And the resulting baked goods in every form, from culturally inspired recipes and down-home cooking to crazy, colorful treats. And the wealth of sweet talent is spread across the country."
So which bakery in South Carolina was named the best in the state?
Sugar Bakeshop
Located in Charleston, Sugar Bakeshop has been serving all the "small batch from scratch" classics since opening its doors in 2007, according to its website. With cakes, cookies, brownies, cinnamon rolls, cupcake kits for kids and even dog treats, Sugar Bakeshop is waiting to become the bakery of your dreams.
Sugar Bakeshop is located at 59 1/2 Cannon Street in Charleston.
Here's what Mashed had to say about the best bakery in South Carolina:
"If you want good cake in South Carolina, then the Sugar Bakeshop bakery is the place to go. Established in 2007, this shop has been devoted to delivering a delicious menu of house-made cupcakes. And with cake flavors such as red velvet and pumpkin ginger, it's certainly not hard to see why this shop has received rave reviews, along with being listed as one of the best places for cakes in the south."
Check out Mashed's full list to see the best bakery in each state.