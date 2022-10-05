This Michigan City Has The Most Ghost Sightings In The State

Although many Michigan cities have recently been decked out in spooky Halloween decorations, your chance of actually seeing something truly spooktacular is highest in one specific city.

A website called GreatLakes.com, which typically provides Michigan-specific gambling information, recently ranked Michigan cities by the odds of seeing a ghost in each. To develop their hypothetical odds for sightings, they used GhostsofAmerica.com to compile data about Michigan ghost sightings and determine the overall number of sightings per city.

According to GreatLakes.com, your highest chance of seeing a ghost is in Monroe.

The website projected the chance of seeing a ghost in Monroe is 1.8%, and the odds are +5,456. In total, the city has had 48 sightings, with users reporting sightings to GhostofAmerica.com at an old paper mill downtown, the River Raisin National Battlefield Park and the Mall of Monroe.

Check out the entire list of the top 10 Michigan ghost sightings by city below: