This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Colorado

Chicken wings hold a special place in Americans' hearts. Whether you're eating some drums on game day, or enjoying them at a bar, they fail to disappoint. On top of that, there are plenty of ways to prepare and eat wings. There are classic rubs and sauces like barbecue, lemon pepper, and honey garlic, and then some eateries have their own special flavors.

Since there are plenty of places serving up chicken wings, LoveFood took up the task of finding the best ones in every state. Colorado's most delicious chicken wings are the Spicy Peanut traditional bone-in wings from Fire on the Mountain!

Here's why writers chose this restaurant's delicious wings:

"Busy vendor Fire on the Mountain attracts customers from all over for its high-quality chicken wings (cage-free, hormone-free, and antibiotic-free). Plus the sauces the wings are tossed in and served with are phenomenal. Options such as Raspberry Habanero, Extra Hot Buffalo, and Cajun Dry Rub titillate. However, Spicy Peanut inspires mass glowing reviews. The dish also comes with celery sticks and blue cheese, or ranch dressing."