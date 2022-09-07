This Is Colorado's Best Chicken Sandwich

Fried chicken is popular comfort food in the United States. Slap a crispy chicken breast between two slices of bread and some yummy ingredients, and it's a whole new experience.

Fast food joints popularized chicken sandwiches, but some restaurants and eateries have their own approach. Some spice up the breading, while others add some unexpected fixings to their sandwich. These bites can be so delicious that both locals and tourists are flocking to the restaurant. Just don't forget the fries!

With so many places serving chicken sandwiches, LoveFood set out to find the best one in every state.

You can grab Washington's best chicken sandwich from Birdcall! Here's why writers chose this restaurant's amazing offering:

"Sometimes you just can't beat a classic and Birdcall's menu is filled with lots of delicious options that play on the flavors we all know and love. Much loved by customers, Southern is a fried crispy chicken sandwich served with pimento cheese spread and Southern slaw. It's praised for its generous size (you'll definitely want to come hungry) and guests love how juicy and crispy the chicken is."