This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Washington

Chicken wings hold a special place in Americans' hearts. Whether you're eating some drums on game day, or enjoying them at a bar, they fail to disappoint. On top of that, there are plenty of ways to prepare and eat wings. There are classic rubs and sauces like barbecue, lemon pepper, and honey garlic, and then some eateries have their own special flavors.

Since there are plenty of places serving up chicken wings, LoveFood took up the task of finding the best ones in every state. Washington's most delicious chicken wings are from Simply Soulful!

Here's why writers chose this restaurant's delicious wings:

"At soul food spot Simply Soulful, the chicken wing dinner is a popular order. You get six fried chicken wings, two sides (the mac ‘n’ cheese and collard greens are always good), and a cornbread muffin. Customers say you can tell the recipes have been passed down through generations as the chicken is crisp and juicy, and nothing is too salty or sweet."