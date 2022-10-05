WATCH: Woman Pulls Out Stun Gun During Huge Brawl In South Beach Streets

By Zuri Anderson

October 5, 2022

A massive street brawl was caught on camera in South Florida, including the shocking moment a woman used a stun gun on one of the fighters.

Footage obtained by WPLG shows a group of at least six people either punching, shoving, or taunting each other in the streets of Miami Beach on September 17. The crackling sounds of the stun gun can be heard as the woman points it at one of the brawlers.

“It was very unique,” local business owner Mitch Novick told reporters. “A woman with a stun gun stunned them four times.”

Nobody knows what started the violent dispute, which spilled over into the road as cars patiently stopped and drove by.

The Miami area is no stranger to random fights, but it's starting to concern both business owners and residents.

“My clientele, who I have been catering to for 30 years, I tell them this place is not what it used to be," Novick said. Miami Beach Police claimed violent crime is down in the city, however.

WPLG said nobody called the police, but cops did show up after the crowd dispersed. No word on arrests or if they're investigating those involved in the street brawl.

