California Woman's Missing Cat Found States Away Nine Years Later

Susan Moore's tabby cat, Harriet, ran away from her central California ranch nearly nine years ago. Everyone thought that Harriet must have been eaten by a coyote, until recently. According to The Washington Post, Moore received a call from a random animal shelter on September 19th stating that they had found Harriet.

Moore was shocked when the Kootenai Humane Society, located over 1,000 miles away from her California ranch, called from Idaho to inform her that the information obtained from scanning Harriet's microchip gave them her contact information. The Washington Post mentioned that it still remains a mystery as to how Harriet found her way to Idaho from California.

“Somebody was either taking good care of her, or she knew exactly where to go for breakfast lunch and dinner,” humane society development director Vicky Nelson told The Washington Post. “It’s one of those things where you wish you had a little camera inside them where you see where they’ve been, how they survived, and who they were with."

Moore speculated that after years of being absent in Harriet's life, that her once beloved pet may not remember her. 75-year-old Maureen Wright, a volunteer at the humane society who lives in Hauser Idaho, adopted Harriet into a loving home with many other foster animals.