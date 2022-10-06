This Is California's Best Socially Distanced Travel Destination

Sometimes, it is nice to get away from the hustle and bustle of average tourist destinations and explore a location on the path less traveled. There is one spot in each state that is known for being extremely beautiful, and you don't have to wait in a long line near lots of people to enjoy it.

According to a list compiled by Livability, the best socially distanced travel destination in all of California is Pebble Beach located in Monterey Bay.

Here is what Livability had to say about the most popular socially distanced tourist destination in California:

"Bike or drive along the iconic 17-Mile Drive in Monterey Bay’s Pebble Beach to experience the majestic beauty of California’s coastline. You’ll take in stunning views of the coastal cliffs, Pebble Beach’s legendary golf courses, Crocker Grove’s giant cypress trees and pristine beaches. Biking the 17-Mile Drive is free, but if you’d rather take an easy drive, admission is $10.50 per vehicle. To avoid tourists and social distance even further, avoid peak weekend times and take a nice weekday ride. The drive is open from sunrise to sunset, but be sure to time your ride to enjoy a beach sunset (because who doesn’t like a beach sunset?)."