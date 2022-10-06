Demi Lovato Forced To Postpone 'HOLY FVCK' Show: 'It Breaks My Heart'
By Sarah Tate
October 6, 2022
Demi Lovato was forced to postpone at least one tour date after she woke up without a voice.
The "29" singer made the announcement on the HOLY FVCK tour official Instagram on Wednesday (October 5), letting fans know that the decision to postpone a stop in Chicago was made after Lovato "woke up and had absolutely no voice," per Entertainment Tonight.
"I'm so so sorry but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show," she said, adding that tickets for the original concert will be honored at the new date when it's announced. "This is the absolute last thing I want to do.. I'm having so much fun with you all and I can't wait to see you again."
The post concluded, "Again, I'm so sorry and I appreciate your understanding. I love you all."
A new date for the rescheduled date has not yet been announced.
Demi Lovato is performing during this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. Fans can tune in to watch the concert live from New York City on Friday, December 9th via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com, as well as listen across the country on iHeartRadio CHR stations and on the iHeartRadio app. The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8pm ET/PT.