Demi Lovato Forced To Postpone 'HOLY FVCK' Show: 'It Breaks My Heart'

Demi Lovato was forced to postpone at least one tour date after she woke up without a voice.

The "29" singer made the announcement on the HOLY FVCK tour official Instagram on Wednesday (October 5), letting fans know that the decision to postpone a stop in Chicago was made after Lovato "woke up and had absolutely no voice," per Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm so so sorry but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show," she said, adding that tickets for the original concert will be honored at the new date when it's announced. "This is the absolute last thing I want to do.. I'm having so much fun with you all and I can't wait to see you again."

The post concluded, "Again, I'm so sorry and I appreciate your understanding. I love you all."

A new date for the rescheduled date has not yet been announced.