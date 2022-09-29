Demi and Ashlee shared a sweet embrace and an "I love you" before Ashlee exited the stage and the show continued. Later that night, Ashlee shared a video of the performance on Instagram. Fans and peers took to the comment section to praise the singer on her exciting return to the stage. She even got a sweet comment from fellow 2000s music staple Cassie. "A classic!" the "Me & U" singer commented. "I can’t believe I missed this! I don’t think we’ve ever gone over how big of an Ashlee Simpson fan I am lol. Maybe we have."

Of course, "La La" fits perfectly into Demi's set which is mostly comprised of her newest album HOLY FVCK which saw the artist return to pop-punk, as well as some early pop-punk tracks. To keep the setlist uniform while not ignoring some of her biggest hits, Demi has put a rock twist on tracks like "Cool for the Summer" and "Sorry Not Sorry."