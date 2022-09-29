Watch Demi Lovato Bring Out Ashlee Simpson For Surprise Performance
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 29, 2022
Fans at Demi Lovato's Los Angeles show on the HOLY FVCK tour got a sweet, and truly unexpected, surprise. Since kicking off the tour in mid-August, Demi has been performing a mashup of her 2008 fan-favorite "La La Land" mashed together with Ashlee Simpson's "La La." The singer, who hasn't put out any music since the 2000s, even gave Demi a shout-out for performing her song on the tour.
During Wednesday (September 28th) night's show, Simpson actually joined Demi onstage for a high-energy performance of the track. "Please give it up for Ashlee Simpson," Demi said as the crowd went wild. The two rockers ran and jumped around onstage as they passionately sang the beloved song.
Demi and Ashlee shared a sweet embrace and an "I love you" before Ashlee exited the stage and the show continued. Later that night, Ashlee shared a video of the performance on Instagram. Fans and peers took to the comment section to praise the singer on her exciting return to the stage. She even got a sweet comment from fellow 2000s music staple Cassie. "A classic!" the "Me & U" singer commented. "I can’t believe I missed this! I don’t think we’ve ever gone over how big of an Ashlee Simpson fan I am lol. Maybe we have."
Of course, "La La" fits perfectly into Demi's set which is mostly comprised of her newest album HOLY FVCK which saw the artist return to pop-punk, as well as some early pop-punk tracks. To keep the setlist uniform while not ignoring some of her biggest hits, Demi has put a rock twist on tracks like "Cool for the Summer" and "Sorry Not Sorry."