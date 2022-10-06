Does Your Child Go To The Best School In Texas? See The Rankings
By Dani Medina
October 6, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Does your child go to the best school in Texas? There's one way to find out.
Niche released its Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and a chunk of Lone Star State schools have made the cut. Here's how they did it:
While traditional rankings rely almost exclusively on metrics like test scores and academic performance, Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities and more. The 2023 Best Schools rankings include 2,906 newly ranked public schools, 1,018 newly ranked private schools, and 547 newly ranked school districts.
While no Texas schools cracked the top 5 best public or private high schools or school districts, there's still a lot to celebrate. Here's a look at the best schools and districts in Texas:
Best Public High Schools In Texas
- School for the Talented & Gifted, Dallas ISD
- Liberal Arts & Science Academy, Austin ISD
- School of Science & Engineering, Dallas ISD
- Carnegie Vanguard High School, Houston ISD
- Debakey H.S. for Health Prof, Houston ISD
Best Private High Schools In Texas
- St. Mark's School of Texas, Dallas
- The Awty International School, Houston
- Greenhill School, Addison
- St. Stephen's Episcopal School, Austin
- The Hockaday School, Dallas
Best Public Middle Schools In Texas
- Imagine International Academy of North Texas, McKinney
- BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus, BASIS Texas Charter Schools
- Meridian World School, Round Rock
- Westlake Academy, Westlake
- South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy, South Texas ISD
Best Private Middle Schools In Texas
- St. Mark's School of Texas, Dallas
- The Awty International School, Houston
- Greenhill School, Addison
- St. Stephen's Episcopal School, Austin
- The Hockaday School, Dallas
Best Public Elementary Schools In Texas
- Imagine International Academy of North Texas, McKinney
- Meridian World School, Round Rock
- Westlake Academy, Westlake
- Stephen F. Austin State University Charter School, Nacogdoches
- Forest Trail Elementary School, Eanes ISD
Best Private Elementary Schools In Texas
- St. Mark's School of Texas, Dallas
- The Awty International School, Houston
- Greenhill School, Addison
- The Hockaday School, Dallas
- The John Cooper School, The Woodlands
Best School Districts In Texas
- Eanes ISD
- South Texas ISD
- Carroll ISD
- BASIS Texas Charter Schools
- Lovejoy ISD