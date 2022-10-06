Does Your Child Go To The Best School In Texas? See The Rankings

Does your child go to the best school in Texas? There's one way to find out.

Niche released its Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and a chunk of Lone Star State schools have made the cut. Here's how they did it:

While traditional rankings rely almost exclusively on metrics like test scores and academic performance, Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities and more. The 2023 Best Schools rankings include 2,906 newly ranked public schools, 1,018 newly ranked private schools, and 547 newly ranked school districts.

While no Texas schools cracked the top 5 best public or private high schools or school districts, there's still a lot to celebrate. Here's a look at the best schools and districts in Texas:

Best Public High Schools In Texas

School for the Talented & Gifted, Dallas ISD Liberal Arts & Science Academy, Austin ISD School of Science & Engineering, Dallas ISD Carnegie Vanguard High School, Houston ISD Debakey H.S. for Health Prof, Houston ISD

Best Private High Schools In Texas

St. Mark's School of Texas, Dallas The Awty International School, Houston Greenhill School, Addison St. Stephen's Episcopal School, Austin The Hockaday School, Dallas

Best Public Middle Schools In Texas

Imagine International Academy of North Texas, McKinney BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus, BASIS Texas Charter Schools Meridian World School, Round Rock Westlake Academy, Westlake South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy, South Texas ISD

Best Private Middle Schools In Texas

St. Mark's School of Texas, Dallas The Awty International School, Houston Greenhill School, Addison St. Stephen's Episcopal School, Austin The Hockaday School, Dallas

Best Public Elementary Schools In Texas

Imagine International Academy of North Texas, McKinney Meridian World School, Round Rock Westlake Academy, Westlake Stephen F. Austin State University Charter School, Nacogdoches Forest Trail Elementary School, Eanes ISD

Best Private Elementary Schools In Texas

St. Mark's School of Texas, Dallas The Awty International School, Houston Greenhill School, Addison The Hockaday School, Dallas The John Cooper School, The Woodlands

Best School Districts In Texas

Eanes ISD South Texas ISD Carroll ISD BASIS Texas Charter Schools Lovejoy ISD

Check out the full report.