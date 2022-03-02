These Are The 10 Best High Schools In Texas

There are nearly 24,000 public high schools in the United States — but which one is the best?

Stacker compiled a list of the 10 best high schools in Texas using rankings from Niche. To rank the best schools, Niche used reviews from students and parents and data from the U.S. Department of Education. They also used test scores, college data and ratings from Niche users. Niche has separate rankings for public and private high schools, but Stacker grabbed data from both lists to find the best 10 in the state of Texas. Eight of the 10 on the list are private schools.

Here's a look at the best high schools in Texas:

St. Mark's School of Texas* in Dallas (Enrollment: 863) St. John's School* in Houston (Enrollment: 1,258) School for the Talented & Gifted in Dallas (Enrollment: 409) Greenhill School* in Addison (Enrollment: 1,333) The Hockaday School* in Dallas (Enrollment: 1,115) St. Stephen's Episcopal School* in Austin (Enrollment: 696) The John Cooper School* in The Woodlands (Enrollment: 1,294) The Awty International School* in Houston (Enrollment: 1,717) Liberal Arts & Science Academy in Austin (Enrollment: 1,285) Keystone School* in San Antonio (Enrollment: 495)

*denotes private school

