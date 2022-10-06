Florida Mayor Hits Man In Face With A Rake During Hurricane Ian Cleanup

A Florida mayor was arrested for allegedly attacking someone with a rake during a Hurricane Ian cleanup, according to WFLA.

David Berkman, the 59-year-old mayor of Indialantic, is accused of striking a man in the face with a rake while cleaning up debris in Orlando Park. The victim, who was helping with the cleanup, told cops he started recording the politician on his phone after Berkman talked about "kicking his ass" several times.

Things escalated into an argument between the two men, and that's when Berkman allegedly grabbed a plastic rake and hit the victim's phone and then his face, per an arrest report. Authorities said the cellphone footage lined up with the victim's statements. No word on if he suffered injuries.

The mayor was booked into jail on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Indialantic rests along the east coast of Brevard County and is about 40 minutes from Cape Canaveral. Nearly 3,000 people call the small town home.

This wasn't the only reported incident following the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian. Another Florida man is facing charges for reportedly stealing thousands of dollars in relief money from a business.

Rescue and recovery operations are continuing across Florida as the state reels from the destruction caused by Ian, which landed as a Category 4 hurricane last week.