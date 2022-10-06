Here Are 6 Horror Movies You Might Not Know Were Filmed In Texas
By Dani Medina
October 6, 2022
Get in the Halloween spirit with some popcorn, a cozy blanket and a selection of scary movies.
Horror movies are no stranger to the Lone Star State, though. There's a chunk of them that were filmed right here in Texas — did you know? Here's a look at six horror movies filmed in Texas, according to KAMR.
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was mostly filmed near Round Rock.
Friday the 13th (2009)
Friday the 13th was mostly filmed at houses and lakes in Central Texas.
Race with the Devil (1975)
Race with the Devil was mostly filmed in San Antonio, plus parts in Castroville and Tarpley.
All the Boys Love Mandy Lane (2006)
All the Boys Love Mandy Lane was filmed in Austin and Bastrop.
Planet Terror (2007)
Planet Terror was mainly filmed in Austin.
Death Proof (2007)
Death Proof was filmed in Austin and had a memorable scene at Texas Chili Parlor.
