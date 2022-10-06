Here Are 6 Horror Movies You Might Not Know Were Filmed In Texas

By Dani Medina

October 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Get in the Halloween spirit with some popcorn, a cozy blanket and a selection of scary movies.

Horror movies are no stranger to the Lone Star State, though. There's a chunk of them that were filmed right here in Texas — did you know? Here's a look at six horror movies filmed in Texas, according to KAMR.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was mostly filmed near Round Rock.

Friday the 13th (2009)

Friday the 13th was mostly filmed at houses and lakes in Central Texas.

Race with the Devil (1975)

Race with the Devil was mostly filmed in San Antonio, plus parts in Castroville and Tarpley.

All the Boys Love Mandy Lane (2006)

All the Boys Love Mandy Lane was filmed in Austin and Bastrop.

Planet Terror (2007)

Planet Terror was mainly filmed in Austin.

Death Proof (2007)

Death Proof was filmed in Austin and had a memorable scene at Texas Chili Parlor.

Keep the Halloween vibes going with Netflix's spooky movie and TV show lineup this fall.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.