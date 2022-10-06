Scott Weiland's estate has shared a previously unreleased cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's anti-war anthem/holiday classic "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)." The late Stone Temple Pilots/Velvet Revolver singer's rendition of the song will be featured on a deluxe edition of his 2011 holiday album The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year. The re-release will also feature previously unreleased alternate versions of "White Christmas," "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" and "Winter Wonderland," and is notably the first posthumous music to be shared from the Weiland vault.

The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year: Deluxe Edition is slated for a November 4 release and is available for pre-order on festive red and green double vinyl. Listen to Weiland's cover of "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" and see the full tracklist below.