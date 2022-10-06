Tennessee State Representative Injured In Deadly Highway Crash

A Tennessee state representative was injured in a deadly crash in West Tennessee.

Sate Rep. Ron Gant was involved in a vehicle collision on Highway 18 South in Hardeman County Wednesday (October 5) evening, per WREG. The county sheriff's office confirmed that a crash involving two vehicles occurred around 6 p.m. when one car reportedly crossed a lane of traffic into the other vehicle.

One driver whose name was not released was pronounced dead. Gant was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis where he is reportedly in stable but serious condition as of Thursday, the news outlet reports. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, including seeking blood tests and an autopsy to determine if any driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Tennessee House of Representatives Speaker Cameron Sexton took to Twitter to thank first responders for their quick actions and medical staff who are treating Gant.

"We are thankful for all the emergency personnel, physicians, and nurses who provided amazing care and comfort to him and his family," said Sexton.

Senator Marsha Blackburn also sent her own well-wishes, taking to Facebook on Wednesday to encourage followers to pray for healing.

"Please join me in praying for my friend, State Representative Ron M. Gant, who was a serious car accident tonight," she said. "May God bring quick healing to Ron and comfort to his loved ones."

Gant represents District 94, which covers Fayette and McNairy Counties as well as part of Hardeman County.