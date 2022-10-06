This Is Michigan's Best Socially Distanced Travel Destination

Sometimes, it is nice to get away from the hustle and bustle of average tourist destinations and explore a location on the path less traveled. There is one spot in each state that is known for being extremely beautiful, and you don't have to wait in a long line near lots of people to enjoy it.

According to a list compiled by Livability, the best socially distanced travel destination in all of Michigan is Turnip Rock. This destination looks like something that would be located in the middle of the ocean, yet it sits mysteriously off of Lake Huron. Turnip Rock got its name for the way it is shaped. Livability mentioned that those who wish to see the rock must kayak seven miles to and from.

Here is what Livability had to say about the most popular socially distanced tourist destination in all of Michigan:

"Turnip Rock in Port Austin is one of the most unique features on Lake Huron. Take a seven-mile out-and-back kayak trip to the aptly-named rock and relax for a bit in the shallow waters surrounding the rock once you get there. The trip takes four hours, and you can rent or bring your own kayak."