Smoothie's are refreshing in the Summertime, but every season is the perfect season to make healthy choices. Smoothies can serve as a meal replacement or a light, refreshing snack depending on their contents. Some prefer to compile their favorite ingredients and make the drink at home, while others pick one up on the way home from a long day in the office or before a long hike. Regardless of your smoothie habits, there is one shop in the entire state that is known for making the best smoothies. Despite your preferences and specifications, chances are, you can find a great option at this one-stop smoothie shop.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best smoothie in all of Michigan can be found at Thrive Juicery located in Ann Arbor. Eat This Not That recommended donating drinks to emergency room staff through their website, an also ordering a cold-pressed drink.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best smoothie in the entire state:

"Sleek is the name of the game at this chic juicery that offers cold-pressed drinks, juice cleanses, and more. You can also opt to donate drinks to emergency room staff when you order online."