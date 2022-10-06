This Is The Coziest Restaurant In South Carolina

As the last glimpses of summer fade into the chilly air of fall, why not plan your next night out at one of the coziest restaurants in America? Cheapism search the country to find the coziest restaurant in each state where guests can enjoy a nice, comforting meal. According to the site:

"Whether you're searching for a truly beautiful spot for a date night, a homey country café for a family lunch, or a lodgelike restaurant that can help stave off winter's chill, we've got you covered ( and so do many of these restaurants)."

So which South Carolina restaurant is considered the coziest place to dine in the state?

Circa 1886

Located in the original carriage house of the Wentworth Mansion in downtown Charleston, Circa 1886 Restaurant offers guests a chance to take a "journey through the foodways of South Carolina," according to its website. The vintage atmosphere lends a romantic edge and "old-world charm" to diners' experience at this creative fine dining establishment.

Circa 1886 is located at 149 Wentworth Street in Charleston.

Here's what Cheapsim had to say:

"It doesn't get any more charming than a restaurant housed in the old carriage house of a resplendent Charleston mansion. So it goes without saying that Circa 1886, awarded four diamonds by the AAA and four stars from Forbes, has romance and atmosphere in spades. Patrons say the food is delicious enough to match its surroundings. Diners can choose from a traditional menu of Low Country favorites with a modern spin, or opt for a five-course tasting menu."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the coziest restaurants around the country.