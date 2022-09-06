This Is The Best Fall Festival In South Carolina

As fall draws ever nearer, you may be planning trips to check out the changing foliage or charming towns, but there are also plenty of festivals set to celebrate the season.

Taste of Home searched the country to find the best fall festival in each state, compiling a list of the must-see events around the country to celebrate the season.

According to the site, South Carolina's best fall festival is the North Charleston Harvest Festival. The festival is returning this year on Saturday, October 22 from 4-7 p.m., transforming the Olde Village of North Charleston into an autumnal haven with live music, artist market, costume contests, petting zoo, trick-or-treat on the street, family-friendly activities and other fun fall festivities, games, food and vendors. Learn more about the festival at the event's website.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about South Carolina's best fall festival:

"This block party and street festival typically features a pop-up pumpkin patch as well as food vendors serving delish plates with autumnal ingredients. There are costume contests for adults, children and pets, and street-wide trick-or-treating for the kids."

Check out Taste of Home's full list to see the best fall festival in each state.