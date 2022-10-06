University Of Arizona Professor Shot And Killed By Former Student

A professor at the University of Arizona was shot and killed by a former student on Wednesday (October 5) afternoon, the school confirmed in an official statement shared on its website.

Murad Dervish, 46, was identified as the suspect shooter and arrested by state police on Interstate 8 in Gila Bend about 100 miles away from the campus and three hours removed from when the incident took place, Tucson.com reports.

Dr. Thomas Meixner, Professor and Department Head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, was identified as the victim killed in a separate statement shared by University of Arizona President Robert C Robbins on Wednesday.

"I am writing with great sadness to provide an update on the shooting that occurred earlier today," Robbins wrote. "We have lost a beloved member of our University of Arizona community, Dr. Thomas Meixner, Professor and Department Head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences."

“This incident is a deep shock to our community, and it is a tragedy. I have no words that can undo it, but I grieve with you for the loss, and I am pained especially for Tom’s family members, colleagues and students.”

The school said the incident took place inside the John W. Harshbarger Building at approximately 2:00 p.m. local time.

"Someone recognized the student and knew that he was not allowed inside the building," said UA Police Chief Paula Balafas via Tucson.com.

Balas said the time between the initial call to police and the shooting call was only a "matter of minutes."

Police didn't disclose why Dervish wasn't allowed inside the building prior to the shooting.

The University of Arizona issued a lockdown and canceled all in-person classes at the Tucson campus for the remainder of the day on Wednesday after the incident took place.

All students were advised to leave the campus or go back to their dorms at the time.