WWE Announces Several Major Commentary Changes

World Wrestling Entertainment announced making several major commentary changes to its SmackDown, RAW and NXT television programs.

Former WWE superstar Wade Barrett will be moving from NXT to SmackDown, joining longtime play-by-play man Michael Cole, the company announced in a news release. Barrett will serve as SmackDown's color commentator amid the absence of Pat McAfee, who is currently serving as a co-host on ESPN's College GameDay and will return to his full-time position with SmackDown following the conclusion of the college football season, according to the news release.

Ring announcer Samantha Irvin and backstage interviewers Kayla Braxton and Megan Morant will continue to serve their previous roles on SmackDown moving forward.