8 South Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South

Aside from the typical southern cuisine, the South is known for its varied and distinct regional styles of barbecue, from smoked morsels in Texas and dry-rubbed ribs in Memphis to vinegar-based sauces in the Carolinas. Southern Living searched around the South to find the 50 best BBQ joints around, and several in South Carolina managed to find a spot on the list.

These eight South Carolina barbecue joints are among the best in the South:

According to Southern Living, all eight restaurants serve up some of the best barbecue around, and in a state known for some pretty great barbecue, that's saying something. Scott's Bar-B-Que in Hemingway snagged the No. 1 spot overall on the list, which states "there's simply no barbecue bite the can compare to Scott's Pee Dee-style whole hog."

These are the South's Top 10 barbecue restaurants:

Scott's Bar-B-Que (Hemingway, South Carolina) Snow's BBQ (Lexington, Texas) Louie Mueller Barbecue (Taylor, Texas) Skylight Inn (Ayden, North Carolina) Goldee's Bar-B-Q (Fort Worth, Texas) Franklin Barbecue (Austin, Texas) Archibald's Bar-B-Q (Northport, Alabama) Lexington Barbecue (Lexington, North Carolina) Fresh Air Barbecue (Jackson, Georgia) Lewis Barbecue (Charleston, South Carolina)

Check out Southern Living to see its full list of the 50 best barbecue joints in the South.