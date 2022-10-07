Brother Of Man Accused Of Murdering California Family Is Arrested

The brother of the man accused of kidnapping and murdering four members of a California family was arrested in connection with the case.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office said that Alberto Salgado, 41, is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence.

Salgado's brother, 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, is accused of abducting Amandeep Singh, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and their eight-year-old daughter Aroohi Dheri in front of their trucking business Monday (October 3). Police believe he killed them later that day and dumped them at an orchard in a rural area of Merced County.

Their bodies were discovered a few days later.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the killings, but the Los Angeles Times reported that Jesus worked for the family.

"A whole family wiped out, and we still don't know why," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said earlier in the week. "The circumstances around this, when we are able to release everything, should anger the hell out of you," Warnke added. "There's a special place in hell for this guy."