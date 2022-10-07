Brother Of Man Accused Of Murdering California Family Is Arrested

By Bill Galluccio

October 7, 2022

Albert Salgado, 41
Photo: Merced County Sheriff’s Office

The brother of the man accused of kidnapping and murdering four members of a California family was arrested in connection with the case.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office said that Alberto Salgado, 41, is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence.

Salgado's brother, 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, is accused of abducting Amandeep SinghJasleen KaurJasdeep Singh, and their eight-year-old daughter Aroohi Dheri in front of their trucking business Monday (October 3). Police believe he killed them later that day and dumped them at an orchard in a rural area of Merced County.

Their bodies were discovered a few days later.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the killings, but the Los Angeles Times reported that Jesus worked for the family.

"A whole family wiped out, and we still don't know why," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said earlier in the week. "The circumstances around this, when we are able to release everything, should anger the hell out of you," Warnke added. "There's a special place in hell for this guy."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.