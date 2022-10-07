Drama Escalates After Strip Club Event Shocks Texas High School Golf Team

Earlier this week, a high school golf team ready for practice at a local golf course was shocked when an adult entertainment club's event was being held on the green. Now, the drama has escalated and more parties have become involved in the incident.

As you'll recall, the Vista Ridge High School golf team showed up for practice at Austin's Avery Ranch Golf Club on Monday (October 3) when they discovered an adult entertainment club — identified as the Yellow Rose — was hosting an adult golf tournament at the same time. The adult golf tournament participants were "acting very inappropriately" and the golf team "did witness some lewd behavior," said Keith Allen, head coach and athletic coordinator. Photos making the rounds on social media show "scantily clad women" and a parent said their child saw "topless women driving a golf cart." Practice was canceled and the students were instructed to go home. The golf club said it was unaware that these "inappropriate actions would occur," adding they they don't condone the actions. The school nixed its agreement with the golf course after 20 years as a result.

Here's the latest:

The City of Austin is now involved and is investigating the incident, according to FOX 7. Austin City Council member Mackenzie Kelly believes there was a code violation. "This would’ve fallen under adult entertainment use which is generally permittable in the city of Austin through CS1 zoning. However Avery Ranch is in a public utility district and so adult entertainment use is not permitted," she said. "I was both shocked and somewhat disgusted. This is not something I would want any child to be exposed to based on the photos and evidence of the event that I’ve seen. Right now I’m just focused on ensuring this does not happen again."

The Yellow Rose issued the following statement:

The Yellow Rose has played their anual charity golf tournament at Avery Ranch for the last four years. Avery Ranch is a private golf course and The Yellow Rose rents the entire course for the whole day. This tournament was no different than any previous tournament. This is a tournament for adults and no children were allowed on the course at any time while it was being played. The high school golfers were only on the driving range not the actual course. This is an area our marshals did not and were not supposed to supervise. We were completely unaware that The golf course scheduled a high school practice at the same time as the Yellow Rose Tournament. Any attempt by the golf course any attempt the fein surprise an to the adult nature of the tournament is disingenuous. This was their mistake. We have not received any reports of "lewd behavior" from either the course, the course marshals, or guests of The Yellow Rose. The two young ladies in the blacked out picture produced by Fox News were wearing string bikini bottoms; no different than you would see at lake Travis on a summer weekend. If somebody saw something they deemed offensive The Yellow Rose sincerely apologizes. This was supposed to be a private event.