Adult Entertainment Event Interrupts Texas High School Golf Team Practice

A high school golf team was in for a shock when it arrived to practice earlier this week.

The Vista Ridge High School golf team showed up to practice at Avery Ranch Golf Club in Austin on Monday (October 3) when they discovered an adult entertainment club was hosting an event at the same time, according to FOX 7. The adult golf tournament participants were "acting very inappropriately" and the golf team "did witness some lewd behavior," said Keith Allen, head coach and athletic coordinator.

Golf practice was immediately canceled and the golfers were told to contact their parents to pick them up.