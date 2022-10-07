A Florida woman is accused of pointing a firearm at two women she thought were cutting a long line for gas, according to the New York Post.

Fort Myers Police arrested 59-year-old Terri Johns for allegedly aiming a gun at a vehicle carrying the victims on October 1. Authorities said the suspect wrongly accused the pair of "trying to skip the line to get gas." It turns out the car was actually trying to "make a U-turn in the congested traffic," according to a statement from police.

“This is the behavior that WILL NOT be tolerated at any time much less during this state of emergency,” officers wrote.

Johns was booked into the Lee County Jail that night for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and displaying a firearm during a felony. Online jail records show she was previously arrested in August 2017 for simple assault.

Floridians have been grappling with the devastation inflicted by Hurricane Ian, which struck the state's western coast as a Category 4 monster. People have been waiting in super long lines for gas, while others are without power from wrecked power grids in both Lee and Charlotte counties.

Some are finding themselves on the wrong side of the law during the crisis. For example, a Florida mayor was arrested for reportedly attacking a man with a rake during cleanup efforts.