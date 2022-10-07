Michigan Man Purchases 7,000 Stolen Identities On The Dark Web

A Michigan man has recently been accused of purchasing 7,000 stolen identities on the dark web, according to Mlive.

47-year-old Dewan Anton Williams of Detroit allegedly purchased the stolen identities off the dark web in order to use them to get free government cell phones, according to Mlive. He is accused of buying the social security numbers of identity theft victims and using the information to submit almost 3,000 fake Medicaid applications for free government cell phones. After he received the phones, he allegedly sold them for a profit.

About 150 new and pre-packaged Safelink Wireless phones were found in Williams' home, as well as the personal information from about 7,000 victims of identity theft, according to Mlive. Submitting these fake application cost the state of Michigan about $11 million. However, the fake accounts were shut down and the state recovered the money they lost.

According to Mlive: "Williams was arraigned last week in 36th District Court on charges of conducting criminal enterprises, a 20-year felony and/or $100,000; three counts of identity theft, a five-year felonie and/or $25,000; three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, a seven-year felony and/or $5,000; three counts of welfare fraud over $500, a four-year felony and/or $5,000." He pleaded not guilty.