The Entire Uvalde School District Police Force Has Been Suspended

The Uvalde school district has suspended its entire district police force as law enforcement continues to receive backlash from the deadly attack at Robb Elementary School earlier this year.

Friday's announcement called for more Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to be stationed at schools and at extra-curricular activities, according to ABC News. The length of the suspension was not made immediately clear. "We are confident that staff and student safety will not be compromised during this transition," Uvalde CISD said in a statement.

Two officials were also placed on administrative leave as a result, including Liutenant Miguel Hernandez, who led the department during the aftermath of the shooting, and Ken Mueller, Uvalde CISD director of student services. Mueller chose to retire. "Officers currently employed will fill other roles in the district," the school district said.

The news of the suspension comes after a rollercoaster week where Crimson Elizondo, a former trooper currently under investigation for her role in the shooting, was hired as a Uvalde CISD police department officer. After CNN identified her as one of the troopers under investigation, she was fired. Elizondo's hiring has caused a stir among parents, who recognize her from body cam footage released from the shooting. "We are disgusted and angry at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s (UCISD) decision to hire Officer Crimson Elizondo. Her hiring puts into question the credibility and thoroughness of UCISD’s HR and vetting practices," family representatives said in a statement.