These Are Wisconsin's Best Haunted House Attractions

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 7, 2022

One of our favorite ways to celebrate spooky season is by going to a haunted house attraction. If you feel the same way, might we suggest the best haunted house attractions your state has to offer?

Best Things Wisconsin recently compiled a list of the three best haunted attractions in Wisconsin. Here's what they found:

Burial Chamber in Neehan:

"The Burial Chamber is Wisconsin’s favorite haunted house complex. The building houses three different haunted attractions within. Live, hired actors will interact with you throughout your adventure. There may by some spooky lighting, fog, noises—so enter if you dare."

Abandoned Haunted House Complex in Mt. Pleasant:

"Located in Mt. Pleasant, between Milwaukee and Chicago, there is a scary abandoned house rated best in the business. You and your friends will get into the Halloween spirit as you enter the house. You’ll encounter all sorts of crazy props and characters. Slide between spider webs, crash into clowns, and gasp from the all ghouls."

Wisconsin Feat Grounds in Waukesha:

"Located at the Waukesha Expo Fair Grounds is the Wisconsin Fear Grounds. You’ll find three award-winning haunted houses. Check out Morgan Manor, Unknown, and Unstable for a truly scary night. Also try HEX—the escape room attraction. If you love Halloween—stop in any weekend in October!"
