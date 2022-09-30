This Is Wisconsin’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

Did you know that the United States has had more serial killers than any other country? With so many murderers in our country, each state unfortunately has a connection to an infamous serial killer.

From Insider:

"As early as the 1800s, the United States has seen killers who murdered on a massive scale. Since then, the country has become captivated with true crime, particularly serial killers. Shows like Netflix's 'Mindhunter' or books like 'I'll be Gone in the Dark' try to get into the minds of these terrifying killers to learn about motives and tactics."

So, who is Wisconsin's most notorious serial killer? Ed Gein. Here's what Insider had to say about him:

"Ed Gein seems like a character out of a horror movie. It makes sense because Psycho's Norman Bates and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre were based on this killer. When police came into his house, they found body parts all over. In fact, some of the furnishings were made of body parts. He is even said to have worn a mask made from the skin of one of the victims. He was only found guilty of one murder and was sent to a mental institution. He died of cancer in 1984.

Check out Insider's full list of the most notorious serial killers from each state.