This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Virginia

A Norfolk sub sandwich store is being credited as the best in Virginia.

Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state, which included Sam's Texas Sub Shop as the top choice for Virginia.

"Despite what the name might suggest, there’s only one Sam’s Texas Sub Shop and it’s here in Norfolk, Virginia, which the locals are very happy about because this is one of those places that inspires loyalty," Love Food wrote. "The friendly, welcoming atmosphere is part of it, of course, but mostly it’s the sandwiches that people come for – especially the meatball sub, which is the best around."

Love Food's full list of the best sub sandwich shop in every state is listed below: