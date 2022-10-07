This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Virginia
By Jason Hall
October 7, 2022
Photo: E+
A Norfolk sub sandwich store is being credited as the best in Virginia.
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state, which included Sam's Texas Sub Shop as the top choice for Virginia.
"Despite what the name might suggest, there’s only one Sam’s Texas Sub Shop and it’s here in Norfolk, Virginia, which the locals are very happy about because this is one of those places that inspires loyalty," Love Food wrote. "The friendly, welcoming atmosphere is part of it, of course, but mostly it’s the sandwiches that people come for – especially the meatball sub, which is the best around."
Love Food's full list of the best sub sandwich shop in every state is listed below:
- Alabama- Ranelli's
- Alaska- Krazy Moose Subs
- Arizona- Sidewinder Subs
- Arkansas- Green Submarine
- California- Sub Shop
- Colorado- Grinder Sandwich Co.
- Connecticut- Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe
- Delaware- Ioannoni's Specialty Sandwiches
- Florida- Mickey's Subs
- Georgia- Baldinos Giant Jersey Subs
- Hawaii- Aloha Sub
- Idaho- The Sandwich Tree
- Illinois- Fontano's Subs
- Indiana- Hoagies & Hops
- Iowa- Avenue Subs
- Kansas- Jersey Boyz Deli
- Kentucky- Victor's Sandwiches
- Louisiana- Parkway Bakery & Tavern
- Maine- Po' Boys & Pickles
- Maryland- Pepperjacks Subs
- Massachusetts- Billy's Sub Shop
- Michigan- Togo's
- Minnesota- JC's Subs
- Mississippi- Monster Subs
- Missouri- Sub Shop
- Montana- The Pickle Barrel
- Nebraska- Banwich Cafe
- Nevada- Munch A Sub
- New Hampshire- Moe's Italian Sandwiches
- New Jersey- Bogie's Hoagies
- New Mexico- The Yeller Sub
- New York- Alidoro
- North Carolina- Smoky Mountain Sub Shop
- North Dakota- Magic City Hoagies
- Ohio- Susie's Sub Shop
- Oklahoma- Super Subs Inc
- Oregon- Best Baguette
- Pennsylvania- Peppi's
- Rhode Island- Dee's Deli
- South Carolina- Bon Banh Mi
- South Dakota- Gregg's Substation and Casino
- Tennessee- Ms. B's Sub Shop
- Texas- Tucci's Southside Subs
- Utah- Moochie's Meatballs and More
- Vermont- Gill's Deli
- Virginia- Sam's Texas Sub Shop
- Washington- Tubs Gourmet Subs
- West Virginia- Sal Mari's Sub Shop
- Wisconsin- The Original Suburpia
- Wyoming- Breadboard