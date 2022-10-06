This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Massachusetts

A Boston sub sandwich store is being credited as the best in Massachusetts.

Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state, which included Billy's Sub Shop as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Billy’s Sub Shop is a favorite in Boston’s South End and beyond. Pretty much anyone who bites into one of the generously stuffed sub sandwiches becomes a fan, in fact," Love Food wrote. "The menu includes breakfast sandwiches and a long list of served-all-day subs including meatball, chicken cutlet, crabmeat salad and hamburger. It’s great value too, and the subs are substantial enough to share (although you might not want to)."

Love Food's full list of the best sub sandwich shop in every state is listed below: