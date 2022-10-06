This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
October 6, 2022
A Boston sub sandwich store is being credited as the best in Massachusetts.
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state, which included Billy's Sub Shop as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"Billy’s Sub Shop is a favorite in Boston’s South End and beyond. Pretty much anyone who bites into one of the generously stuffed sub sandwiches becomes a fan, in fact," Love Food wrote. "The menu includes breakfast sandwiches and a long list of served-all-day subs including meatball, chicken cutlet, crabmeat salad and hamburger. It’s great value too, and the subs are substantial enough to share (although you might not want to)."
Love Food's full list of the best sub sandwich shop in every state is listed below:
- Alabama- Ranelli's
- Alaska- Krazy Moose Subs
- Arizona- Sidewinder Subs
- Arkansas- Green Submarine
- California- Sub Shop
- Colorado- Grinder Sandwich Co.
- Connecticut- Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe
- Delaware- Ioannoni's Specialty Sandwiches
- Florida- Mickey's Subs
- Georgia- Baldinos Giant Jersey Subs
- Hawaii- Aloha Sub
- Idaho- The Sandwich Tree
- Illinois- Fontano's Subs
- Indiana- Hoagies & Hops
- Iowa- Avenue Subs
- Kansas- Jersey Boyz Deli
- Kentucky- Victor's Sandwiches
- Louisiana- Parkway Bakery & Tavern
- Maine- Po' Boys & Pickles
- Maryland- Pepperjacks Subs
- Massachusetts- Billy's Sub Shop
- Michigan- Togo's
- Minnesota- JC's Subs
- Mississippi- Monster Subs
- Missouri- Sub Shop
- Montana- The Pickle Barrel
- Nebraska- Banwich Cafe
- Nevada- Munch A Sub
- New Hampshire- Moe's Italian Sandwiches
- New Jersey- Bogie's Hoagies
- New Mexico- The Yeller Sub
- New York- Alidoro
- North Carolina- Smoky Mountain Sub Shop
- North Dakota- Magic City Hoagies
- Ohio- Susie's Sub Shop
- Oklahoma- Super Subs Inc
- Oregon- Best Baguette
- Pennsylvania- Peppi's
- Rhode Island- Dee's Deli
- South Carolina- Bon Banh Mi
- South Dakota- Gregg's Substation and Casino
- Tennessee- Ms. B's Sub Shop
- Texas- Tucci's Southside Subs
- Utah- Moochie's Meatballs and More
- Vermont- Gill's Deli
- Virginia- Sam's Texas Sub Shop
- Washington- Tubs Gourmet Subs
- West Virginia- Sal Mari's Sub Shop
- Wisconsin- The Original Suburpia
- Wyoming- Breadboard