This Restaurant Serves The Best Ramen In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye

October 7, 2022

Bowl of ramen soup with spinach, carrot, boiled egg, bamboo sprouts and mushrooms
Photo: Getty Images

Ramen is a dish enjoyed by noodle lovers around the world. Many restaurants across Nebraska are known for serving exceptional ramen dishes with no shortage of vegetables, protein, broth, and other tasty garnishes. Despite the many places that serve ramen, there is one place known throughout Nebraska that serves it the best.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best ramen in the entire state can be found at Ika San located in Omaha. This restaurant is known for its sensational soups in addition to its one-of-a-kind atmosphere. Ika San offers a variety of vegetarian options for those who prefer to keep meat off the menu.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best place to order ramen in the entire state:

"Ika San in downtown Omaha provides a modern and lively atmosphere that makes it a hotspot for locals and visitors alike. A hidden gem off a quiet alleyway, the trendy ramen bar's industrial interior features hip wall murals and hanging lanterns — and phenomenal ramen to boot. From vegetarian to kimchi ramen to spicy miso ramen, it's "the best ramen in Omaha," according to one Google reviewer. Another customer says "The staff is friendly, fast service, and it’s always been great food."
