This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Private School For 2023

Nebraska is home to hundreds of private schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in Nebraska for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche, the highest-rated private school in the entire state is the Brownell Talbot School located in Omaha. Following closely behind the Brownell Talbot School as the highest-ranked private schools in the state are Mount Micheal Benedictine high school in Elkhorn, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart in Omaha, Marian High School in Omaha, and Creighton Preparatory School in Omaha.

Niche awarded the Brownell Talbot School an "A+" rating in the categories of academics and college prep, and a C rating in sports. Despite its low score for Diversity, the school still received an A+ ranking overall. It costs $19,950 per year per student to attend the school.

Here is what Niche's website detailed about the top-rated private school in the state:

"Brownell Talbot School is a top rated, private school located in OMAHA, NE. It has 441 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 9 to 1. Tuition is $19,950 for the highest grade offered. After graduation, 100% of students from this school go on to attend a 4-year college."