Rivers Cuomo is a pretty recognizable guy, but at the beginning of Weezer's career he was able to fly under the radar while attending Harvard. He enrolled at the prestigious university after Weezer released their iconic debut album, know as The Blue Album, but his classmates had no idea he was part of the band.

In fact, they had no idea who he was “until the last day of school because most of our fans at that time were like 10 years old, literally,” Cuomo said in a new interview (via Rolling Stone). “We connected to a very young group of kids and it wasn’t really like a college audience.”

“At that time there was no sense of like me as the frontman or like famous or anything. People knew the name Weezer and they knew a couple songs but that was about it,” he recalled. “I’d be riding the bus with other students that were wearing Weezer shirts that had no idea it was me.”

“In my music class I remember having a conversation with some other kids and one of them said, ‘So, what are you doing for the summer?’" Cuomo remembered. "I was like, ‘Uh we’re going on tour with No Doubt.’”

When asked if he was working the tour, the truth finally came out. “’No, I’m in Weezer,’” he confessed. “Minds were blown at that moment.”