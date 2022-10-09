Tom Morello Celebrates '30 Years' With A Very Special Person
By Katrina Nattress
October 9, 2022
Tom Morello has been playing music professionally for decades, and three of those have been spent "with the greatest guitar tech of all time," Slim Richardson. The Rage Against The Machine guitarist celebrated the awesome anniversary with a thoughtful Instagram tribute.
"30 years ago this week I began my career long friendship with the greatest guitar tech of all time, the Welsh Metal Wonder that is #SlimRichardson!" He wrote alongside photos of him and Richardson throughout the years. "Betwixt & between #RATM #Audioslave #TheNightwatchman #BruceSpringsteen #ProphetsOfRage & #TheAtlasUnderground he has been a vital and indispensable ally in every live performance, keeping my guitar arsenal of misfit toys in top shape and providing a steady therapeutic emotional rock n roll rock to lean on. Photo 4 is the itinerary we were both given on the day we met. Love ya, Slimmy!"
See Morello's post below.
After finally kicking off their reunion tour over the summer, RATM were forced to cancel their European dates and all 2023 dates after Zack De La Rocha tore his achilles during the second show of the tour.
"It's been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief," the singer wrote in a heartbreaking statement. "Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears. Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me."
"I have a severe tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised.” He continued. “It’s not simply a question of begin able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward. That’s why I made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg.”