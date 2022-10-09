Tom Morello Celebrates '30 Years' With A Very Special Person

Tom Morello has been playing music professionally for decades, and three of those have been spent "with the greatest guitar tech of all time," Slim Richardson. The Rage Against The Machine guitarist celebrated the awesome anniversary with a thoughtful Instagram tribute.

"30 years ago this week I began my career long friendship with the greatest guitar tech of all time, the Welsh Metal Wonder that is #SlimRichardson!" He wrote alongside photos of him and Richardson throughout the years. "Betwixt & between #RATM #Audioslave #TheNightwatchman #BruceSpringsteen #ProphetsOfRage & #TheAtlasUnderground he has been a vital and indispensable ally in every live performance, keeping my guitar arsenal of misfit toys in top shape and providing a steady therapeutic emotional rock n roll rock to lean on. Photo 4 is the itinerary we were both given on the day we met. Love ya, Slimmy!"

See Morello's post below.