Rage Against The Machine Cancels 2023 Tour Due To Zack de la Rocha's Injury
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 4, 2022
Rage Against the Machine has announced that their remaining dates on the 2023 North American leg will have to be canceled. In a statement posted to the band's social media pages, frontman Zack de la Rocha shared it was his decision to cancel the reunion tour after his Achilles tendon was "severely compromised" in an injury that happened on stage just the second night into their tour.
"It's been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief," he opened the heartbreaking statement. "Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears. Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me."
de la Rocha also gave fans some insight into just how bad his injury was. "I have a severe tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised.” He continued, “It’s not simply a question of begin able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward. That’s why I made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg.”
RATM was also forced to cancel their 2022 UK/European tour due to the injury. While de la Rocha and the band didn't specify if they plan to reschedule once he's healed, he did end the statement by saying, "I hope to see you very soon." Fans who bought tickets to the North American shows will be automatically refunded.