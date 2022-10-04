Rage Against The Machine Cancels 2023 Tour Due To Zack de la Rocha's Injury

Rage Against the Machine has announced that their remaining dates on the 2023 North American leg will have to be canceled. In a statement posted to the band's social media pages, frontman Zack de la Rocha shared it was his decision to cancel the reunion tour after his Achilles tendon was "severely compromised" in an injury that happened on stage just the second night into their tour.

"It's been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief," he opened the heartbreaking statement. "Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears. Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me."