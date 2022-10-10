Braves, Spencer Strider Reach Long-Term Deal Ahead Of NLDS

The Atlanta Braves have reached a long-term deal with rookie sensation Spencer Strider, MLB.com reports.

Strider (11-5, 2.67 ERA) agreed to a six-year, $75 million deal, which includes a $22 million option and $5 million buyout in 2029, keeping him signed to Atlanta through at least the 2028 season.

The 23-year-old is just 26 starts and 42 appearances into his Major League Baseball career, having recorded 202 strikeouts in 131.2 innings pitched in 2022, becoming the first Braves rookie to have a 200-strikeout season during the Modern Era and the first MLB pitcher to record 200 strikeouts while allowing less than 100 hits.

Strider missed the final two weeks of the MLB regular season due to a left oblique strain but is expected to be available when Atlanta faces the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series, which will begin on Tuesday (October 11).

MLB.com reports Strider "would likely be limited to serve as an opener or a reliever" during the NLDS as he hasn't started in several weeks.

Strider is set to make $1 million during the 2023 and 2024 seasons and $4 million in 2025. The 23-year-old's salary will increase to $20 million in 2026 and $22 million during the following two seasons.

Strider could make up to $92 million over a span of seven years if his option is exercised in 2029.