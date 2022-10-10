Pitbull Meets Viral TikToker Who Got A Tattoo Of His Head On A Pit Bull

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

2 months ago TikToker Ryan O'Malley went viral for a creative tattoo that featured Pitbull's head on an actual pit bull dog. It seems the rapper was delighted by the strange tattoo because he actually invited O'Malley to his show in Fort Worth, Texas on October 5th.

To show off the tattoo, O'Malley cut out a hole in his pants around the tattoo. "It's a window to the soul," he joked. After meeting and taking photos with Pitbull's dancers, O'Malley got to meet Pitbull himself. "Just for you," he said as the rapper leaned down to get a better look at the hilarious tattoo.

@o_malley

Replying to @santajclaus this might just be the beginning… #dale

♬ original sound - Ryan O'Malley

Pitbull even signed his name right under the tattoo. The following day, O'Malley revealed that he would be getting a tattoo of the autograph. "I think there's really only one rational thing I can do and that's get my second tattoo."

Pitbull is performing during this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. Fans can tune in to watch the concert live from New York City on Friday, December 9th via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com, as well as listen across the country on iHeartRadio CHR stations and on the iHeartRadio app. The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8pm ET/PT.

Pitbull
