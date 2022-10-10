Pitbull Meets Viral TikToker Who Got A Tattoo Of His Head On A Pit Bull
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 10, 2022
2 months ago TikToker Ryan O'Malley went viral for a creative tattoo that featured Pitbull's head on an actual pit bull dog. It seems the rapper was delighted by the strange tattoo because he actually invited O'Malley to his show in Fort Worth, Texas on October 5th.
To show off the tattoo, O'Malley cut out a hole in his pants around the tattoo. "It's a window to the soul," he joked. After meeting and taking photos with Pitbull's dancers, O'Malley got to meet Pitbull himself. "Just for you," he said as the rapper leaned down to get a better look at the hilarious tattoo.
@o_malley
Replying to @santajclaus this might just be the beginning… #dale♬ original sound - Ryan O'Malley
Pitbull even signed his name right under the tattoo. The following day, O'Malley revealed that he would be getting a tattoo of the autograph. "I think there's really only one rational thing I can do and that's get my second tattoo."
