Popular Books That Are Set In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

October 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Reading is one of the best ways to enter a new world. With just words written on pages, we can be transformed to another place and time. But sometimes that place is right back here in Arizona.

Stacker compiled a list of books set in the state. The website states, "Whether you're looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you're looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you're already familiar with, we've got you covered."

Here are five popular books that are set in Arizona:

The Host

This popular young adult novel was published in 2008 and is set in a post-apocalyptic Arizona desert.

Stargirl

This fiction book was published in 2000 and is set in the southwest desert region of Arizona in a fictional town called Mica.

The Wild Birds

This historical fiction book was published in 2018 and has some scenes set in Arizona's desert.

Vanishing Acts

This fiction book was published in 2005 and is partially set in Arizona.

Paradise Lost

This mystery book was published in 2001 and is set in Cochise County, Arizona.

A full list of popular books set in the state can be found on Stacker's website.

