Shooting Takes Place Outside Home Of NY Gubernatorial Candidate
By Jason Hall
October 10, 2022
A shooting outside the home of Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin resulted in two injuries on Sunday (October 9), NBC News reports.
Zeldin said his daughters were at their Long Island home when the shooting took place and "one of the bullets landed just 30 feet away."
“My 16 year old daughters, Mikayla and Arianna, were at our house doing homework, while my wife, Diana, and I were in the car, having just departed the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park,” Zeldin said in a statement shared on his verified Twitter account Sunday. "After my daughters heard the gunshots and the screaming, they ran upstairs, locked themselves in the bathroom and immediately called 911. They acted very swiftly and smartly every step of the way and Diana and I are extremely proud of them."
Thank you to all who reached out regarding the 2 people shot this afternoon outside my home. Mikayla and Arianna were at the kitchen table doing homework. One of the bullets landed just 30 ft away. They acted very swiftly and smartly and Diana and I are extremely proud of them. pic.twitter.com/7oo6IwhTf5— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 9, 2022
Zeldin said one person injured during the shooting was found under the family's front porch and another was located in the nearby bushes.
The Suffolk County Police Department said it was investigating an incident outside a Shirley, New York home at around 2:00 p.m. Sunday that resulted in two people being injured.
The unidentified people were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment. Police had not revealed whether any suspects had been identified or arrested in connection to the shooting.
Additionally, there was no indication that the incident was connected to Zeldin or his family, NBC News reports.
Sunday's incident comes several months after Zeldin claimed "someone tried to stab me" during a gubernatorial campaign rally in July.
Video shared by WHEC showed an audience member, later identified as David Jakubonis, interrupt Zeldin's speech and appear to say "okay, you're done" while holding a sharp object in one hand and grabbing the candidate's arm with the other, pulling him Zeldin to the ground before being apprehended with zip-ties.
Zeldin later provided an update on his verified Twitter account in which he claimed "someone tried to stab me" during the incident.
"Thank you to everyone who reached out following tonight’s attack in Fairport," Zeldin tweeted. "Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening’s rally, but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him.
"I'm ok, and [my running mate Alison Esposito], and all other attendees are safe. The attacker is in custody. Grateful for the attendees who stepped up quickly to assist and the law enforcement officers who quickly responded. I’m as resolute as ever to do my part to make NY safe again."
I’m ok, and @EspositoforNY, and all other attendees are safe. The attacker is in custody. Grateful for the attendees who stepped up quickly to assist and the law enforcement officers who quickly responded. I’m as resolute as ever to do my part to make NY safe again.— Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 22, 2022