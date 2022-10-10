Shooting Takes Place Outside Home Of NY Gubernatorial Candidate

A shooting outside the home of Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin resulted in two injuries on Sunday (October 9), NBC News reports.

Zeldin said his daughters were at their Long Island home when the shooting took place and "one of the bullets landed just 30 feet away."

“My 16 year old daughters, Mikayla and Arianna, were at our house doing homework, while my wife, Diana, and I were in the car, having just departed the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park,” Zeldin said in a statement shared on his verified Twitter account Sunday. "After my daughters heard the gunshots and the screaming, they ran upstairs, locked themselves in the bathroom and immediately called 911. They acted very swiftly and smartly every step of the way and Diana and I are extremely proud of them."