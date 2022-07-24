NY Gubernatorial Candidate's Attacker Claims He 'Did Not Know Who' He Was
By Jason Hall
July 24, 2022
The man who was caught on video attacking Republican U.S. Rep. and New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin during a campaign rally claims he didn't know who the politician was at the time of the incident, the Associated Press reports.
David Jakubonis, 43, made his first appearance before a federal magistrate judge in Rochester, New York on Saturday (July 23) in relation to the attack, which resulted in a single count of assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon and carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Jakubonis claimed he “did not know who the speaker was or that the speaker was a political person" and, when he was ordered to watch the footage of the incident, said he "must have checked out" at the time, according to a complaint obtained by the AP.
Jakubonis was ordered to be held in custody until a bail hearing in federal court scheduled to take place on Wednesday (July 27).
Prosecutors suggested that Jakubonis should remain jailed and considered to be a flight risk, according to a court filing obtained by the AP.
Assistant federal public defender Steven Slawinski, who is representing Jakubonis, confirmed that he planned to ask the judge to release his client from custody in an email sent to the AP.
Jakubonis was arraigned on Friday on a separate charge of second-degree attempted assault and released by a local judge, which led to criticism from Zeldin and his Republican supporters over New York's bail laws, a topic in which he's rallied against his opponent, Democratic Governor Kathy Hocul, during his campaign.
Video shared by WHEC showed an audience member, later identified as Jakubonis, interrupt Zeldin's speech and appear to say "okay, you're done" while holding a sharp object in one hand and grabbing the candidate's arm with the other, pulling him Zeldin to the ground before being apprehended with zip-ties.
Zeldin later provided an update on his verified Twitter account in which he claimed "someone tried to stab me" during the incident.
"Thank you to everyone who reached out following tonight’s attack in Fairport," Zeldin tweeted. "Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening’s rally, but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him.
"I'm ok, and [my running mate Alison Esposito], and all other attendees are safe. The attacker is in custody. Grateful for the attendees who stepped up quickly to assist and the law enforcement officers who quickly responded. I’m as resolute as ever to do my part to make NY safe again."
I’m ok, and @EspositoforNY, and all other attendees are safe. The attacker is in custody. Grateful for the attendees who stepped up quickly to assist and the law enforcement officers who quickly responded. I’m as resolute as ever to do my part to make NY safe again.— Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 22, 2022
Gov. Hochul also issued a statement on her verified Twitter account regarding the incident involving Zeldin Thursday night.
"My team has informed me about the incident at Lee Zeldin's campaign event tonight," Hochul tweeted. "Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody. I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible — it has no place in New York."
My team has informed me about the incident at Lee Zeldin's campaign event tonight. Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody. I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible — it has no place in New York.— Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) July 22, 2022