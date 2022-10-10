South Carolina Woman Gets 'Surprise Of My Life' With $1 Million Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate

October 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A woman in South Carolina received a shocking surprise when the lottery ticket she purchased on her way to work ended up scoring her a $1 million prize.

According to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, a Midlands woman, whose name was not released, made a pit stop on her way to work at the King Fuel on Two Notch Road in Columbia where she picked up a scratch-off lottery ticket for the THE MILLION game. After arriving at her job, she finally took the time to scratch off the ticket, revealing she was the winner of the top prize.

"It was the biggest surprise of my life," she said.

The lucky winner eventually took an early lunch so she could claim her prize at the nearby Lottery Claims Center.

"I put the ticket in my purse, got in my car and my hands were shaking holding onto the steering wheel," she recalled.

Despite her nerves and excited energy, she somehow managed to keep her composure at work, both when scratching the winning ticket and when she returned from claiming her prize.

"Nobody at my job knows," she confided.

According to lottery officials, the odds of winning the $1 million top prize THE MILLION game is 1 in 1,440,000. Two top prizes remain to be claimed. The King Fuel store also received a $10,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.