South Carolina Woman Gets 'Surprise Of My Life' With $1 Million Lottery Win

A woman in South Carolina received a shocking surprise when the lottery ticket she purchased on her way to work ended up scoring her a $1 million prize.

According to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, a Midlands woman, whose name was not released, made a pit stop on her way to work at the King Fuel on Two Notch Road in Columbia where she picked up a scratch-off lottery ticket for the THE MILLION game. After arriving at her job, she finally took the time to scratch off the ticket, revealing she was the winner of the top prize.

"It was the biggest surprise of my life," she said.

The lucky winner eventually took an early lunch so she could claim her prize at the nearby Lottery Claims Center.

"I put the ticket in my purse, got in my car and my hands were shaking holding onto the steering wheel," she recalled.

Despite her nerves and excited energy, she somehow managed to keep her composure at work, both when scratching the winning ticket and when she returned from claiming her prize.

"Nobody at my job knows," she confided.

According to lottery officials, the odds of winning the $1 million top prize THE MILLION game is 1 in 1,440,000. Two top prizes remain to be claimed. The King Fuel store also received a $10,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.