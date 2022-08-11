This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In South Carolina History

By Sarah Tate

August 11, 2022

If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.

Jackpocket found the biggest lottery win in the history of each state, including a massive prize scored by several friends in South Carolina. According to the report, the biggest win in South Carolina history happened in 2018 when a lucky player scored a whopping $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

While the winner was not identified at the time, Herald Mail Media spoke with C.J. Patel, the owner of the Simpsonville store that sold the winning ticket, who joked, "I can't even count that number."

In addition to the winner, Patel's store also received a prize. According to the outlet, stores selling winning lottery tickets usually receive 1% of the proceeds; however given that the prize tipped the scales at more than $1.5 billion, Patel's cut was capped at $50,000. After taxes, he had around $30,000, which he planned to share with his employees. As for who the lucky winner is, he didn't know their identity.

"I have no clue," he said. "We had a lot of customers [that day], so I have no idea."

Check out Jackpocket's full report to see the biggest lottery win in every state.

