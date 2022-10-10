This Is Colorado's Most Notorious Serial Killer

By Zuri Anderson

October 10, 2022

Man in prison
Photo: Getty Images

True crime is a hot topic right now, whether you're watching a documentary, listening to a podcast, or getting the quick facts from a YouTube video. People are always mesmerized by what makes murderers and serial killers tick, and how they nearly get away with their despicable deeds. For those fascinated by these high-profile criminals, Insider revealed the most notorious serial killers in every state.

"As early as the 1800s, the United States has seen killers who murdered on a massive scale. Since then, the country has become captivated with true crime, particularly serial killers," writers say.

According to the website, Colorado's most infamous murderer is Scott Lee Kimball!

"Scott Lee Kimball is an FBI informant turned serial killer. In 2002, he was in jail for fraud and convinced the FBI to let him out as an informant. During those years free from jail, he killed four people. Kimball killed his uncle, his cellmate's girlfriend, and a 19-year-old girl. Kimball was the last to see all of them alive. After a brutal car chase, Kimball was arrested and plead guilty to four charges of second-degree murder. He is currently serving a 70-year sentence."

You can check out the full list on Insider's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.