This Is Colorado's Most Notorious Serial Killer
By Zuri Anderson
October 10, 2022
True crime is a hot topic right now, whether you're watching a documentary, listening to a podcast, or getting the quick facts from a YouTube video. People are always mesmerized by what makes murderers and serial killers tick, and how they nearly get away with their despicable deeds. For those fascinated by these high-profile criminals, Insider revealed the most notorious serial killers in every state.
"As early as the 1800s, the United States has seen killers who murdered on a massive scale. Since then, the country has become captivated with true crime, particularly serial killers," writers say.
According to the website, Colorado's most infamous murderer is Scott Lee Kimball!
"Scott Lee Kimball is an FBI informant turned serial killer. In 2002, he was in jail for fraud and convinced the FBI to let him out as an informant. During those years free from jail, he killed four people. Kimball killed his uncle, his cellmate's girlfriend, and a 19-year-old girl. Kimball was the last to see all of them alive. After a brutal car chase, Kimball was arrested and plead guilty to four charges of second-degree murder. He is currently serving a 70-year sentence."
