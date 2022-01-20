Dentist Accused Of Murdering His Wife Will Face Trial In Denver

A dentist accused of murdering his wife and cashing out on her life insurance policy will be tried in Denver, CBS 4 reports.

Federal prosecutors charged 67-year-old Dr. Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph, who lives in Arizona and has a dentistry practice in the Pittsburgh area, with murder and mail fraud. The charges stem from the death of his wife Bianca, who suffered a fatal shotgun blast to the heart during an October 2016 safari trip in Zambia.

Rudolph told authorities at the time that his wife accidentally shot herself while packing a Browning 12-gauge shotgun into its carrying case, officials say. Investigators don't buy his story.