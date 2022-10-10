This Is The Best Pizza Place In North Carolina

Pizza is always a crowd pleaser. It's usually the best solution for any group arguing about what to eat, but a new question soon arises — which pizza place is the best? Using reviews, recommendations and award wins, Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza place in each state. According to the site:

"While each eatery is a little bit different in terms of technique and pizza toppings offered, they each have one thing in common: They will leave your pizza-craving taste buds in a state of bliss."

So which pizza place was named the best in North Carolina?

Blue Mountain Pizza

Located north of Asheville, Blue Mountain Pizza was chosen as the best place in the state to get a slice. This popular eatery serves up some of the best food around, from gourmet pizza, stromboli and calzones, to create-your-own pizza pies and take-and-bake options.

Blue Mountain Pizza is located at 55 North Main Street in Weaverville.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Blue Mountain Pizza is known for its superb pizza and excellent service. It is located in the town of Weaverville, North Carolina. If you're in Asheville, the 20-minute car ride is definitely worth your time and effort to get your mitts on this delicious food.

Don't hesitate to bring your kids along, as Blue Mountain Pizza is a family-friendly eatery. Individuals of all ages will also be happy to learn that the restaurant also offers handmade ice cream."

Check out Mashed's full list to see the best pizza place in each state.