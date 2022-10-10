This Is The Best Pizza Place In Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
October 10, 2022
Pizza is always a crowd pleaser. It's usually the best solution for any group arguing about what to eat, but a new question soon arises — which pizza place is the best? Using reviews, recommendations and award wins, Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza place in each state. According to the site:
"While each eatery is a little bit different in terms of technique and pizza toppings offered, they each have one thing in common: They will leave your pizza-craving taste buds in a state of bliss."
So which pizza place was named the best in Tennessee?
Tennessee Pizza Company
With a name like Tennessee Pizza Company, it makes sense that it could find a spot as the state's best pizza place. Located outside of Knoxville, this popular eatery has been serving up some of the best pizza, and even pizza rolls, since opening in 2017. Their menu is also filled with other tasty options, like burgers, sandwiches, wraps, salads and more.
Tennessee Pizza Company is located at 935 Boyds Creek Highway in Seymour.
Here's what Mashed had to say:
"It's easy to remember where the best pizza in Tennessee can be found, as you simply need to make your way to the Tennessee Pizza Company. Located in Seymour, Tennessee, and featuring a giant orange 'T' on the building, this pizza place can stand toe-to-toe with any competition anywhere in the country. In addition to the super yummy pizza, Tennessee Pizza Company gets good marks for its service, speed, and the diversity of its menu."
Check out Mashed's full list to see the best pizza place in each state.