This Is The Best Pizza Place In Tennessee

With a name like Tennessee Pizza Company, it makes sense that it could find a spot as the state's best pizza place. Located outside of Knoxville, this popular eatery has been serving up some of the best pizza, and even pizza rolls, since opening in 2017. Their menu is also filled with other tasty options, like burgers, sandwiches, wraps, salads and more.

Tennessee Pizza Company is located at 935 Boyds Creek Highway in Seymour.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"It's easy to remember where the best pizza in Tennessee can be found, as you simply need to make your way to the Tennessee Pizza Company. Located in Seymour, Tennessee, and featuring a giant orange 'T' on the building, this pizza place can stand toe-to-toe with any competition anywhere in the country. In addition to the super yummy pizza, Tennessee Pizza Company gets good marks for its service, speed, and the diversity of its menu."

