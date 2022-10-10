This Is Washington's Most Notorious Serial Killer
By Zuri Anderson
October 10, 2022
True crime is a hot topic right now, whether you're watching a documentary, listening to a podcast, or getting the quick facts from a YouTube video. People are always mesmerized by what makes murderers and serial killers tick, and how they nearly get away with their despicable deeds. For those fascinated by these high-profile criminals, Insider revealed the most notorious serial killers in every state.
"As early as the 1800s, the United States has seen killers who murdered on a massive scale. Since then, the country has become captivated with true crime, particularly serial killers," writers say.
According to the website, Washington's most infamous murderer is The Green River Killer: Gary Ridgway!
"The Green River in Washington state became notorious because of the number of bodies that were found there in the '90s. The discovery of the corpses led to another newsflash: The area had a serial killer. They nicknamed him 'The Green River Killer.'
"DNA tests found Gary Ridgway was the murderer, and he confirmed that fact by confessing to over 75 murders. Ridgway said he would kidnap runaways and sex workers along the Route 99 and take them to his home. Once there, he would strangle them to death. He disposed of their bodies in the wooded areas near the Green River.
"He was charged with 48 murders but was able to avoid the death sentence with a plea bargain. He is still living out his life sentence."
You can check out the full list on Insider's website.